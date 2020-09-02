Congress targets centre over suicides by farmers, labourers

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the central government over the suicides of farmers and labourers, citing data issued recently by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a series of tweets targeted the government, alleging that the economic misery was caused due to the "mismanagement of the BJP government".

"In just one year, 2019, as many as 42,480 farmers and labourers died by suicide in the country. The figures of NCRB show that youth, farmers and daily wage labourers are the most affected by the economic misery due to the mismanagement of BJP government. Farmers were forced to die by suicide and Modiji remained seated with pursed lips," Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi. In another tweet, Surjewala gave a breakup of the daily suicides based on the NCRB data.

"A total of 116 farmers are forced to die by suicide every day. Not only this, in 2019, as many as 14,019 unemployed people were forced to died by suicide which means 38 unemployed people were forced to end their lives in a day. Most worrying is that these figures are for the period before the coronavirus pandemic. Modi ji, how do you sleep at night?" he asked. The Congress leader said, "Modi ji, take care of the country, leave the pride of power, announce loan waiver of farmers and give employment to the unemployed. When the figures for management failure and failed lockdown in the year 2020 will come out, the situation will be even worse." (ANI)