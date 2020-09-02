Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proposal to exclude question hour in Par session arbitrary, undemocratic: Cong

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said that the proposal to exclude Question Hour during this session is arbitrary and undemocratic as it is the right of the members to ask questions to the government on key issues. "Parliament sessions are not only meant for government business but also scrutiny and accountability of the government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 19:14 IST
Proposal to exclude question hour in Par session arbitrary, undemocratic: Cong

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting September 14, the Congress on Wednesday demanded that the Question Hour and Zero Hour be not dispensed with. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said that the proposal to exclude Question Hour during this session is arbitrary and undemocratic as it is the right of the members to ask questions to the government on key issues.

"Parliament sessions are not only meant for government business but also scrutiny and accountability of the government. "Delayed monsoon session of Parliament is one of special significance after the lockdown and phased unlocking. The proposal to exclude Question hour is arbitrary, shocking and undemocratic. It is members' privilege and the very life of a session," said Sharma.

Chowdhury also said that the government should reconsider its decision and his party would again make a plea to it in this regard. "PM Modi is the only world leader to never hold a press conference or answer an unscripted question, it's not surprising his govt has been inspired to do the same and banned Question Hour," the Congress party tweeted on its official handle. "Questions are an expression of the will of the people. They guide a democratically elected Govt. towards people-centric governance. The intention of BJP to avoid questions clearly shows that they neither believe in democratic procedure nor good governance," it said.

Chowdhury said besides government business, the Question hour and Zero hour are important elements during a Parliament session. "Due to paucity of time, we have not been provided with this opportunity. I have been demanding that Zero Hour and Question Hour should not be dispensed with due to time constraints," he said.

"We feel our rights have been taken away and that is why we are raising this issue. All issues concerning the country and the world are raised during Question Hour. "I am informed that Zero Hour may be allowed for half an hour but no assurance on Question Hour. I urge the government to provide time for holding Question Hour, as all members take interest in it. We have urged the government to reconsider it," he said. Asked at the cabinet briefing about the complaints of members about the Question Hour, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the Parliament session is being held under special and extraordinary circumstances.

"Parliamentary affairs minister is in touch with various political parties and is talking to their leaders. He will inform all about the issues at the right time," Javadekar said. Sources said the government plans to dispense with the Question Hour during this Monsoon session due to paucity of time..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spike of 836 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which took the states COVID-19 tally to 21,234, while 11 more people died of the disease. The death toll due to the disease has risen to 291 in Uttarak...

Par panel 'discussion' with Facebook to continue: Tharoor

A Parliamentary panel looking into alleged misuse of social media platforms has decided to continue its discussion with representatives of global giant Facebook, after a meeting that lasted for almost three and half hours on Wednesday, its ...

Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan appears before Par panel debating misuse of social media platforms

Amid a raging row over Facebooks alleged political bias, India head of the social media platform Ajit Mohan was on Wednesday questioned for nearly two hours by a parliamentary panel, which is discussing alleged misuse of social media platfo...

Competition Comm clears SABIC's incremental stake acquisition in Clariant AG

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Wednesday said it has approved the proposed incremental acquisition of 6.51 per cent stake in Swiss chemicals company Clariant AG by SABIC International Holdings B V. The combination relates to an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020