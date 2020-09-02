DMK chief Stalin asks PM to reverse "no Q hour" move

DMK President M K Stalin on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reverse the decision of not having the Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament during the coming monsoon session, saying the proceeding was more pertinent than ever during the coronavirus pandemic. "In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, #QuestionHour is more pertinent than ever as citizens need transparent information. Suspension of this proceeding undermines the role of opposition that is key to democracy. I urge @PMOIndia to reverse this decision on priority," Stalin tweeted.

There will be no Question Hour and private members' bills will not be taken up in the session, while the Zero Hour will be restricted, notifications issued by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats said. Opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, and CPI have slammed the government for the decision of not having the Question Hour and accused it of trying to "murder democracy" in the name of the COVID-19 pandemic and reducing "Parliament to a notice board".