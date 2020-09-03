Left Menu
Development News Edition

'No Question Hour': Opposition leaders step up attack on govt

"Pandemic is just an excuse, the real motive is to suppress our voices so that the Govt shouldn't have to answer questions on burning national issues," Ajmal tweeted. Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan also hit out at the decision of not having the Question Hour this monsoon session.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:59 IST
'No Question Hour': Opposition leaders step up attack on govt

Several Opposition leaders on Thursday stepped up their attack on the government over the decision of not holding the Question Hour in Parliament's upcoming monsoon session, alleging that it was an attempt to "suppress" their voices. Congress again hit out at the decision with party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleging that it was an attempt to "throttle democracy" and "enchain" parliamentary system.

At a briefing , he said the party will oppose the move both inside and outside Parliament. Bahujan Samaj Party's Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali hit out at the decision saying in a tweet that, "Contempt if one tweets, treason if you ask questions on the streets. The country's biggest panchayat was left to raise questions of the people. There, the government has done away with the Question Hour….This is the scary picture of 'New India'." All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal alleged that by cancelling the Question Hour from the ensuing Parliament Session, the government is trying to deprive "us from our democratic rights".

"We have the responsibility, as public representatives, to raise questions on behalf of the people of our country, on important issues," he said. "Pandemic is just an excuse, the real motive is to suppress our voices so that the Govt shouldn't have to answer questions on burning national issues," Ajmal tweeted.

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan also hit out at the decision of not having the Question Hour this monsoon session. "PM Modi has cancelled the Question Hour & Private Members' Business in the forthcoming Parliament session. Even at the peak of COVID-19 outbreak UK PM Boris Johnson faced weekly PM's Question Hour in the House of Commons," he tweeted.

The Nationalist Congress Party accused the BJP of using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to cancel the Question Hour to "hide its failures" on multiple fronts. The NCP also called for using other electronic means to let parliamentarians question the Centre.

"The BJP is using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to cancel the Question Hour in the monsoon session of Parliament to hide its failures on multiple fronts," NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase alleged. There will be no Question Hour, a curtailed Zero Hour and no private members' bills during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats have decided, prompting opposition leaders to hit out at the government calling the move "undemocratic".

The government, however, has said it is not running away from any debate and provisions are being made for allowing written answers for the questions put up by MPs..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal CM reviews progress of work on Itanagar-Banderdewa section of NH-415

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday reviewed the progress of construction work on Itanagar-Banderdewa section of NH-415 and urged all concerned to expedite the execution of the project, an official press release said. D...

Delhi transport minister reviews installation of safety features in DTC and cluster buses

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday inspected the installation of safety features like CCTV cameras, automatic vehicle locator AVL system and panic button in DTC and cluster buses. The minister, at Rajghat depot, also inspec...

Budget deficit to hit record USD 3.3T due to virus, recession

The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record USD 3.3 trillion as huge government expenditures to fight the coronavirus and to prop up the economy have added more than USD 2 trillion to the federal ledger, the Congressional Budget...

Daniel Craig's James Bond swansong 'No Time To Die' debuts final trailer

Daniel Craigs James Bond is back for one last mission with No Time To Die, which dropped its final trailer on Thursday. The movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga of True Detective fame, is Craigs final outing in his Bond career that spann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020