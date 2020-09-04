Left Menu
MP Cong to embark on week-long march for river conservation

"During the yatra, we will tell people how the BJP with the help of former Congress MLAs, primarily 16 from the Gwalior-Chambal region, had toppled our democratically elected government in the state in March," Gupta said. Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash, will participate in the yatra, he added.

MP Cong to embark on week-long march for river conservation

Ahead of the state Assembly bypolls, Madhya Pradesh Congress will embark on a week-long padyatra (march) to create awareness about illegal sand mining near rivers in Gwalior-Chambal region starting Saturday. Led by senior MLA Govind Singh, the march will be flagged off from Gandhi Park at Lahar in Bhind district and culminate on the banks of Sindh river at Sevra in Datia district on September 11, state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said on Friday.

Singh will walk along Chambal river and its tributaries, which are being destroyed by illegal sand mining, he said. "During the yatra, we will tell people how the BJP with the help of former Congress MLAs, primarily 16 from the Gwalior-Chambal region, had toppled our democratically elected government in the state in March," Gupta said.

Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash, will participate in the yatra, he added. The schedule is yet to be announced for the bypolls in 27 Assembly constituencies, 16 of which are in Gwalior-Chambal region.

