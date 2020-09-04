Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP can form govt on its own in Bihar but we respect alliance dharma: Union Minister RK Singh

BJP leader and Union Power Minister RK Singh has said that BJP is capable of forming a government on its own in Bihar assembly polls but the party has been in alliance with JD-U for over two decades and respects "alliance dharma" and will not leave its friends.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:02 IST
BJP can form govt on its own in Bihar but we respect alliance dharma: Union Minister RK Singh
Union Power Minister RK Singh [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar BJP leader and Union Power Minister RK Singh has said that BJP is capable of forming a government on its own in Bihar assembly polls but the party has been in alliance with JD-U for over two decades and respects "alliance dharma" and will not leave its friends.

The minister said that the BJP has a solid support base in Bihar. "BJP can form a government on its own in Bihar. But one thing should be understood that we formed an alliance with JD-U in 1996 and we have an old partnership so why should we leave our partnership. We are not going to break our alliance. Having said that, we surely are in a position to fight alone and form a government by fighting alone. There should be no doubt about that," Singh told ANI.

"The support base of our party and our leader PM Narendra Modi is solid in Bihar. There should be no doubt in this. But one thing is sure that we will not leave our friends. Our partnership with JD-U is so old that we will not leave it," he said. JD-U had ended its 17-year-old alliance with BJP in 2013 but rejoined the BJP-led NDA in 2017 after snapping its ties with RJD. The two parties had fought the last assembly polls against each other and fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together.

Singh, who is MP from Arrah, said the result of Lok Sabha polls clearly show "what is the support base of BJP and PM Narendra Modi in Bihar". "It is clear that on the basis of the support base, there should be seat-sharing between BJP-JDU. If the parties take reality into consideration, then weightage of BJP is more."

The BJP leader said that seat-sharing will be done amicably between BJP, JD-U and LJP very soon. The Union Power Minister rejected the challenge posed by the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar Assembly polls.

"As far as the Mahagathbandhan is concerned, RJD and Congress are scattered. Manjhiji has also joined our alliance. Many of the MLAs and MLCs of Mahagathbandhan have come to us. They are not in the contest anywhere," he said. Election on 243 Assembly seats of Bihar is due in October-November. The tenure of the current Assembly will end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Action against drugs in tier 2 & 3 cites, also districts: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said officials have been instructed to extend their action against drugs and ganja supply in tier 2 and 3 cities and in various districts, as he noted that new dimensions are emerging from ...

Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attends 5th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting

Union Minister of State IC for Culture and Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attended 5th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting on September 3, 2020. The 5th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting was held through video conference under the Cha...

Players motivated enough to perform well: RCB coach Katich

With the Indian Premier League IPL matches set to be played behind closed doors, Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB head coach Simon Katich said the empty stands will not hinder players performance and they are motivated enough to do well in t...

Three offenders including most-wanted criminal arrested with illegal weapons in Haryana

Haryana Police have arrested three dreaded offenders, including a most-wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in Kaithal district. Police have also recovered six illegal pistols, 55 cartridges and a car from their possession.A Hary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020