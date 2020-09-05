Kerala CM hits out at KPCC for allegedly asking officials to share details of govt decisions

A meeting of government officials called by the Congress' Kerala unit last month and allegedly asking them to share details of government decisions which can be "detrimental to the Left government", has drawn flak from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who said the move was against the democratic system of the country. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee had on August 19, held a meeting of its "Officers and Service Organisations Cell" and its minutes, which was leaked recently, had sparked a row.

According to the minutes, the cell was allegedly asked to leak the government documents so that these could be used against the state government in the coming local body elections and the state elections next year. "What they have done is something detrimental to the democratic system in this country. Because they just asked the government employees to betray the government.

The government servants are supposed to be responsible for the duties entrusted with them and duties to protect the details of the job. But they have called for the violation of duty and not to adhere to the rules and regulations," Vijayan told reporters, adding"this was a call for a riot." "It's unfortunate that the leaders who have held senior positions, in a democratically elected government earlier, have made such statements," he said.

The minutes, which were leaked to the media yesterday, allege that the KPCCchief Mullappaly Ramachandran asked government officials aligned towards the Congress party to collect details on "government decisions" in a "legal manner." The minutes also say that the "assistance given by the officials who are part of service organisations of the government" was "very helpful for the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections."