Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM hits out at KPCC for allegedly asking officials to share details of govt decisions

A meeting of government officials called by the Congress' Kerala unit last month and allegedly asking them to share details of government decisions which can be "detrimental to the Left government", has drawn flak from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who said the move was against the democratic system of the country.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 05-09-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 23:01 IST
Kerala CM hits out at KPCC for allegedly asking officials to share details of govt decisions
The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee had on August 19, held a meeting of its "Officers and Service Organisations Cell" and its minutes, which was leaked recently, had sparked a row. Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

A meeting of government officials called by the Congress' Kerala unit last month and allegedly asking them to share details of government decisions which can be "detrimental to the Left government", has drawn flak from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who said the move was against the democratic system of the country. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee had on August 19, held a meeting of its "Officers and Service Organisations Cell" and its minutes, which was leaked recently, had sparked a row.

According to the minutes, the cell was allegedly asked to leak the government documents so that these could be used against the state government in the coming local body elections and the state elections next year. "What they have done is something detrimental to the democratic system in this country. Because they just asked the government employees to betray the government.

The government servants are supposed to be responsible for the duties entrusted with them and duties to protect the details of the job. But they have called for the violation of duty and not to adhere to the rules and regulations," Vijayan told reporters, adding"this was a call for a riot." "It's unfortunate that the leaders who have held senior positions, in a democratically elected government earlier, have made such statements," he said.

The minutes, which were leaked to the media yesterday, allege that the KPCCchief Mullappaly Ramachandran asked government officials aligned towards the Congress party to collect details on "government decisions" in a "legal manner." The minutes also say that the "assistance given by the officials who are part of service organisations of the government" was "very helpful for the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections."

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Air India uncertain about resuming Mumbai-Aurangabad service

Air India is not certain about resuming services between Mumbai and Aurangabad in Maharashtra from September 15, an official said on Saturday evening. Earlier in the day, Airport Aurangabad Director had tweeted that Air India was set to res...

NUSI holds protest against Centre over 'delay' in SSC results

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India NSUI protested at the Connaught Place here on Saturday against the Centre for failing to provide employment and the alleged delay in announcement of SSC results. Zero personnel has be...

Don't be careless, take precaution, Javadekar tells Punekars

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Pune district and said the next month was crucial to contain the outbreak. He said the coronavirus outbreak containment appeal to people had changed from dont b...

Iran state TV shows wrestling star's purported confession to murder

Iranian state television aired a video on Saturday in which a champion wrestler facing two death sentences appeared to confess to killing a water company security guard during anti-government protests in 2018. The case of wrestler Navid Afk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020