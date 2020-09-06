UP govt indifferent to people’s plight: Ex-CM

Accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of ignoring the youths' problems, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday demanded a "youth charter" envisaging the solution to their problems in a time-bound manner. "The anger among youths against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is increasing. Despite opposition from several quarters, examinations are being conducted during the pandemic. In the name of jobs, the youths are being misled," said former chief minister Yadav in a statement.

"The SP demands that the BJP government should issue a youth charter to solve the problems in a time-bound manner," he added. Yadav also accused the state administration of being "indifferent" to the economic and social situation in the state amid the pandemic.

"Because of the destructive policies of the BJP government, laborers, farmers, and people who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and are committing suicides. In the past five months, as many as 145 suicides have been reported from Noida alone," he said. Yadav also asserted that there is palpable anger among people, including youths and farmers, against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the youths and farmers will soon come forward to change the government.