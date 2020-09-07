Left Menu
Ram Madhav pays tribute to deceased SFF commando Nyima Tenzin

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday paid tribute to the deceased Special Frontier Force (SFF) commando Nyima Tenzin.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 10:39 IST

BJP leader Ram Madhav. [File photo]. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday paid tribute to the deceased Special Frontier Force (SFF) commando Nyima Tenzin. "Attended the funeral of SFF Coy Ldr Nyima Tenzin, a Tibetan who laid down his life protecting our borders in Ladakh, and laid a wreath as a tribute," Madhav tweeted.

"Let the sacrifices of such valiant soldiers bring peace along the Indo-Tibetan border. That will be the real tribute to all martyrs," he added. India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June. (ANI)

