Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU warns Serbia, Kosovo over Israel embassy move

In an unexpected move last week, Trump said that Serbia and Kosovo had agreed to normalize economic ties as part of U.S.-brokered talks that include Belgrade moving its embassy to Jerusalem, and mutual recognition between Israel and Kosovo. It surprised the Europeans, who are leading complex talks between Serbia and its former territory of Kosovo on improving their long-strained relations, while Serbian officials appeared to be watering down their commitment to Trump, and Kosovo sought to allay concerns among Muslim countries.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:02 IST
EU warns Serbia, Kosovo over Israel embassy move
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

The European Union warned Serbia and Kosovo on Monday that they could undermine their EU membership hopes by moving their Israeli embassies to Jerusalem, as US President Donald Trump's surprise announcement about the change left officials in Belgrade and Pristina scrambling to limit the political fallout. In an unexpected move last week, Trump said that Serbia and Kosovo had agreed to normalize economic ties as part of U.S.-brokered talks that include Belgrade moving its embassy to Jerusalem, and mutual recognition between Israel and Kosovo.

It surprised the Europeans, who are leading complex talks between Serbia and its former territory of Kosovo on improving their long-strained relations, while Serbian officials appeared to be watering down their commitment to Trump, and Kosovo sought to allay concerns among Muslim countries. The 27-nation EU's long-held policy is that Jerusalem's status should be worked out between Israel and the Palestinians as part of broader peace negotiations, and that Serbia — as a candidate to join the bloc — should respect that.

"There is no EU member state with an embassy in Jerusalem," European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said. "Any diplomatic steps that could call into question the EU's common position on Jerusalem are a matter of serious concern and regret." Praising what he said was "a major breakthrough" and "a truly historic commitment," Trump — deep into campaigning ahead of November's presidential election — announced Friday that "Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalisation." Trump also said that Serbia has committed to open a commercial office in Jerusalem this month and move its embassy there in July. The Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in late 2017 and moved the U.S. embassy there in May 2018. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Serbia's president and confirmed that Israel and Kosovo, a predominantly Muslim country, will establish diplomatic relations. He said Pristina also will open its embassy in Jerusalem.

Stano, speaking as Serbian President Aleksander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minster Avdullah Hoti were holding a new round of talks in Brussels on normalizing their relations, said the EU was told in advance only about the economic aspects of the White House event, not about movements in Jerusalem. In Belgrade, Serbian officials appeared to be stepping back from the embassy pledge, with Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic saying the final decision will still have to be discussed by the government and will depend on "a number of factors" including future development of ties with Israel.

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci, meanwhile, was on the phone with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, trying to assuage fears about the decision to recognize Israel expressed by Turkey and the Arab League group of countries. "Such a recognition will not violate under any circumstances the strategic, friendly and fraternal partnership with Turkey," Thaci said after the conversation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal that establishes diplomatic relations with Kosovo, and would have both Kosovo and Serbia open embassies in Jerusalem. They would join the U.S. and Guatemala as the only countries with embassies in the contested city, whose eastern sector is claimed by the Palestinians as the capital of a future state.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin-critic Navalny

Britains foreign Minister Dominic Raab said he had summoned Russias ambassador to the UK to express his concern at the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Today the UK summoned Russias Ambassador to the UK to register deep concern a...

Team on right track: Misbah-ul-Haq satisfied with process

After losing the Test series 1-0 and levelling the T20I series 1-1 against England, Pakistan head coach Mishbah-ul-Haq on Monday said the team is on the right track and he is satisfied with the process despite undesired results. There is al...

Voda Idea to seek shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh cr

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said it will seek shareholders approval to raise borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh crore, at the annual general meeting AGM scheduled to be held on September 30. Shareholders of the company, w...

Eagles make McCown oldest practice-squad player ever

The Philadelphia Eagles made 41-year-old quarterback Josh McCown the oldest practice-squad player in NFL history. The team announced his signing Sunday afternoon with little fanfare, simply listing his name among the 16 signees to the squad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020