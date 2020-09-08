Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka’s death row MP takes parliamentary oath

Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) lawmaker Premalal Jayasekera was convicted in a murder case on July 31, just days ahead of the August 5 parliamentary elections which he contested from the south western Ratnapura region. He was sworn in as a member of parliament by speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:26 IST
Sri Lanka’s death row MP takes parliamentary oath

A Sri Lankan lawmaker from the ruling party, who was elected to Parliament while serving a death sentence in a murder case, was on Tuesday sworn in as an MP by the speaker. Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) lawmaker Premalal Jayasekera was convicted in a murder case on July 31, just days ahead of the August 5 parliamentary elections which he contested from the south western Ratnapura region.

He was sworn in as a member of parliament by speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. His oath taking followed the court of appeal issuing an interim order directing the Commissioner-General of Prisons to make arrangements for Jayasekara to attend Parliament.

Jayasekara had filed a writ petition before the Court of Appeal asking for a relief. Theappeal court order had come after the Attorney-General Dappula de Livera's ruling last week that Jayasekara is “unsuitable to either sit in parliament or vote in the house”.

The Attorney General had said that as per section 91 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka, no person shall be qualified to be elected as a Member of Parliament or to sit and vote in Parliament if he is or becomes subject to any of the disqualifications specified in Article 89. It adds, Section 89 (d) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka notes that no person shall be qualified to be an elector at an election of the President, or of the Members of Parliament or to vote at any Referendum if he is under sentence of death and he will lose his right to vote under such a sentence.

Jayasekera and two others were sentenced to death by the Ratnapura High Court for the 2015 murder of a political activist in the run up to the January 2015 presidential election. Jayasekera was not able to attend the parliament’s inaugural session on August 20 after the SLPP’s landslide win.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC for timely salary payment to nurses in North MCD dispensaries, maternity homes

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging irregularity in timely payment of salary to auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors and public health nurses working in the dispensaries, maternity homes and child welfare center...

EVA IVF launches fertility centre in Hyderabad

EVA IVF launches its first fertility clinic in Hyderabad to provide quality care, right treatment plan and support to patients. The centre offers complete fertility care for both men and women. With leading fertility specialists, the clinic...

Shark kills surfer on Australia's Gold Coast tourist strip

A shark fatally mauled a surfer on Tuesday on Australias Gold Coast city tourist strip, officials said. The man, aged in his 50s, was was brought to shore by fellow surfers and lifeguards at popular Greenmount Beach with leg injuries, Queen...

Sikhs demand inclusion of Punjabi as official language in J-K

Members of the Sikh community staged a demonstration here on Tuesday, demanding inclusion of Punjabi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Supreme Sikh Organisation SSO chairperson S Gurmeet Singh, the demonstrators...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020