Guv-govt coordination spurs state’s all-round development: Kalraj Mishra

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:06 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday emphasised upon the need of coordination between the Raj Bhawan and the state government for all-round development of the state in a better way. Mishra also said while a governor works on the basis of the Constitutional provisions, the government has to work for all-round development of the state.

"With the coordination of the governor and the state government, all-round development of the state takes place in a better way," Mishra said in a statement. Mishra made the remarks while addressing a function held on his completion of one year in office as Rajasthan governor. The governor said if he praises the state government for its good works, he also holds discussions with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot separately for any deficiency in the administration and service to the people.

He said he wants the overall development of Rajasthan and to make the Rajasthan Raj Bhavan an example for the country. Accordingly, it has been decided to build “Constitution Parks” in various universities of the state.

The project is aimed at educating students as well as general people about their constitutional rights and obligations besides various key provisions of the Constitution, including its preamble and citizens’ Fundamental Duties, enshrined in Article 51A. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot praised Mishra’s functioning and said the governor has an unmatched “sense of affinity” for the state. Gehlot also said he personally likes Governor Mishra’s “out of the box thinking”.

“His personality is worthy of praise. He is an experienced person and the society is benefiting from his long political experience,” said Gehlot. On this occasion, a book 'New Thinking-New Dimensions' was jointly released by Chief Minister Gehlot and assembly Speaker C P Joshi. Speaking as the special guest of the function, Speaker Joshi described Governor Mishra as a “guide to the state”, saying the state is progressing under his guidance and inspiration.

He said the state has got unique coordination and cooperation among its governor, chief minister and the Opposition in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The unique coordination of all the pillars of the democracy has helped the state in fighting the pandemic, he said.

Notably, the governor and chief minister heaped fulsome praise on each other close on the heels of the Raj Bhawan and state secretariat and assembly witnessing a protracted legal confrontation on the issue of calling the assembly session..

