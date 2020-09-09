Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump-endorsed candidate wins New Hampshire congressional primary

New Hampshire voters cast their ballots on Tuesday in U.S. Senate and House of Representatives primaries that are testing Trump's influence in the northeastern state that the president narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016. In New Hampshire's first congressional district, a 31-year-old Trump-endorsed candidate, Matt Mowers, beat a crowded Republican field for the party's nomination to take on freshman Democratic Representative Chris Pappas in November, the New York Times said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 07:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 07:27 IST
Trump-endorsed candidate wins New Hampshire congressional primary

President Donald Trump's preferred candidate for a U.S. House of Representatives seat won the Republican primary in New Hampshire Tuesday, but faces an uphill battle in the general election in the state where Democrats have a slight edge. New Hampshire voters cast their ballots on Tuesday in U.S. Senate and House of Representatives primaries that are testing Trump's influence in the northeastern state that the president narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In New Hampshire's first congressional district, a 31-year-old Trump-endorsed candidate, Matt Mowers, beat a crowded Republican field for the party's nomination to take on freshman Democratic Representative Chris Pappas in November, the New York Times said. The district has been traded back and forth between the parties several times in recent years, but Democrats have the advantage now, non-partisan election analysts say.

Mowers is a Republican party strategist who worked on the Trump campaign and then in the State Department. He won 61.3% of the vote compared to 26.5% for his closest opponent, Matt Mayberry, the Times said, with about 38% of precincts reporting. Another Trump-backed candidate, Corky Messner, was leading in preliminary returns in the Senate Republican race in New Hampshire, which has been a political battleground in recent years.

Rhode Island also voted on Tuesday in some of the last U.S. congressional party primaries this year. The contests will produce nominees for Nov. 3 elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. Democrats hope to keep control of the House and end the Senate's 53-47 Republican majority. New Hampshire's two-term Senator Jeanne Shaheen, 73, easily won her Democratic primary Tuesday and appears to be in a good position for re-election in November, well outpacing both Messner and his Republican opponent Don Bolduc in a Granite State Poll released last week by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

Messner and Bolduc are both conservatives with military experience. A New Hampshire native, Bolduc has portrayed Messner as a wealthy out-of-stater; Messner was raised in Pennsylvania and built a law firm in Colorado before moving to New Hampshire. He largely self-funded his campaign. Messner has also been attacked over the finances of a charitable foundation he runs. Two former Colorado Supreme Court justices have alleged the Messner Foundation was deceptive in its conduct of raffles raising money for scholarships. Messner's lawyer says the allegations are without merit.

Trump's campaign says only two of 118 candidates the president has endorsed this year have lost in congressional primaries and special elections. However, Trump's endorsement alone would not make a candidate a shoo-in in New Hampshire, said Andrew Smith, director of the Survey Center, which polls public opinion. "There are a lot of Republicans here within the state who are anti-Trumpers, particularly in a primary, where you have more ideological voters," Smith said.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rookie Dalbec helps Red Sox split DH with Phils

Bobby Dalbec homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift the visiting Boston Red Sox past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Red Sox 15-29 dropped the first game 6-5, losing in the bottom...

Candelario, Turnbull lead Tigers past Brewers

Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in four runs, Spencer Turnbull pitched six shutout innings and the host Detroit Tigers cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Turnbull 4-2 allowed just three hits and struck out ...

Orioles blast 4 homers in rout of Mets

John Means tossed six strong innings to earn his first win of the season Tuesday night, when the visiting Baltimore Orioles hit four homers as they continued surging with an 11-2 win over the New York Mets. The Orioles 20-21 have won four s...

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

More and more Indian workers are returning home as Singapore businesses cut down on workforce following the severe impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, an official said. On an average, about 100 Indian nationals in Singapore continue t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020