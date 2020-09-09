EXCLUSIVE-Japan ruling coalition partner Komeito indicates it does not want snap election

EXCLUSIVE-Japan ruling coalition partner Komeito indicates it does not want snap electionReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-09-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 13:22 IST
The leader of the Japanese ruling coalition's junior partner, Komeito, on Wednesday indicated his party does not want a snap general election after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) picks a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "The top priority is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. People want to get back to business and return to work, and I don't believe they want a power vacuum of a month or two that would result from calling an election," Natsuo Yamaguchi said in an interview.
