Left Menu
Development News Edition

BKU to hold rally to protest Centre's 3 farm ordinances

However, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Wednesday said the state government is committed to provide Minimum Support Price for all the crops to the of the farmers of Haryana. Dalal said some people with vested interests were trying to mislead the farmers about the ordinances, which he described as “farmer-friendly” and assured that the MSP system was here to stay.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:58 IST
BKU to hold rally to protest Centre's 3 farm ordinances
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@JPDALALBJP)

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh has said his outfit, along with some other farmers' organisations, will hold a rally in Kurukshetra on Thursday to protest the Centre's three "anti-farmer" ordinances. The protest rally will be held at at Pipli in Kurukshetra against the three farm-related ordinances of the central government, Singh said. The state government has asked the BKU leader not to go ahead with the rally in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Kurukshetra administration had also pasted a letter outside Singh's residence warning him not to hold the protest rally amid the pandemic.

However, Singh, who is BKU's Haryana unit president, said the outfit will organise the protest rally. "We will hold the rally in a peaceful manner and take every precaution in view of the pandemic. The voice of farmers has to be raised, we want the Centre to withdraw these anti-farmer ordinances, which will destroy the peasants and leave them at the mercy of market forces," Singh said.

Farmers in Haryana and Punjab had earlier protested demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday announced his complete support to the farmers' agitation against the three agricultural ordinances, which the Congress leader claimed "seek to remove protection given to the farmers".

Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in Haryana, in a statement here claimed not only the farmers, but labourers, trade agents and small traders will also be impacted by the ordinances. "These ordinances are against the interests of farmers. If the government wants to implement them, then it should ensure that no purchases are made below MSP. The government could bring in a fourth ordinance separately to provide a clear provision that if any agency buys the crop of the farmer below the MSP, then legal action will be taken against it," Hooda said in a statement. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said these ordinances will not only "destroy" farmers, but will also lead a blow to the mandi system and impact farm labourers and 'Arhitiyas' or commission agents as well. "On the eve of this rally, the Khattar government showed its anti-farmer face, a notice was pasted outside the house of BKU leader Gurnam Singh," said Surjewala, adding that many leaders were being rounded up a day before the event.

"If the government will try to suppress the voice of farmers, then it will have to face serious consequences," he warned. However, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Wednesday said the state government is committed to provide Minimum Support Price for all the crops to the of the farmers of Haryana.

Dalal said some people with vested interests were trying to mislead the farmers about the ordinances, which he described as "farmer-friendly" and assured that the MSP system was here to stay. Dalal said that a meeting was held between BKU leader Gurnam Singh and senior officers of the Agriculture department on Tuesday evening in which it was clarified that the interests of farmers will be safeguarded at all costs.

The minister said that he expects that the BKU will not go ahead with the proposed rally. While making an appeal to the farmers to postpone the rally, Dalal said, "Haryana Government is farmer-friendly and has consistently been taking decisions keeping in view peasants' interests, whether be it giving compensation, or developing new Mandis." He said the three ordinances give liberty to farmers to sell their crop to a private agency at a price higher than the MSP.

The minister clarified that government mandis will not be closed and procurement of crops on the MSP will continue. He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already given directions to the officers concerned to draft policy to ensure that the trade inside the mandis does not get hampered due to procurement done outside.

Dalal said a huge amount of money was being spent for developing the infrastructure of mandis in the state. However, Hooda said farmers claim that "the ordinances are an attempt to abolish the mandi and MSP system". "Despite repeated protests, the government wants to impose these ordinances in a dictatorial manner, and therefore the farmers are forced to take to the streets. The government wants to suppress their voice by showing fear of corona," he added.

Hooda said farmers have been hit the hardest by the "misrule of the BJP as they are neither getting MSP, nor timely payment or compensation for crop insurance scheme". "The government wants to hand over the fate of farmers to the capitalists through these ordinances. But, the Congress will not let this happen. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the farmers and their voice will be raised at all forums," he said.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Israel hopes India and China will sort out their differences in 'peaceful way'

Israel on Wednesday expressed hope that India and China will sort out their differences in a peaceful way, amidst mounting tension between the two Asian giants over the border issue. We hope that all things will be sorted out in a peaceful ...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Subdued atmosphere grips new La Liga season

After a brief yet turbulent close-season marked by the attempted departure of Lionel Messi, little transfer activity and the renewed threat of the coronavirus in Spain, La Liga returns on Friday with a decidedly gloomy outlook. Fans are not...

Dry weather in Delhi, rain unlikely over next few days

Dry weather pushed the mercury up slightly in the national capital on Wednesday. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.Humidity leve...

Hezbollah allies sanctioned by US denounce Washington's move

A powerful political group allied with militant Hezbollah denounced Wednesday the US sanctions imposed against one of its senior members, saying they infringe on Lebanons sovereignty and will not succeed in extracting any concessions. The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020