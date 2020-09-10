U.S. House speaker says violating Good Friday accord would kill any U.S.-UK trade deal

U.S. House speaker says violating Good Friday accord would kill any U.S.-UK trade dealReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2020 02:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 01:52 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday any potential U.S.-UK trade deal would not pass the U.S. Congress if Britain undermines the Good Friday Agreement as it exits the European Union. "If the U.K. violates that international treaty and Brexit undermines the Good Friday accord, there will be absolutely no chance of a U.S.-U.K. trade agreement passing the Congress," Pelosi said in a statement.
"The Good Friday Agreement is treasured by the American people and will be proudly defended in the United States Congress," she said.
