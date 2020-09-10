New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL63 2NDLD RAFALE Five Rafale jets formally inducted into IAF in boost to India's air power Ambala: Five French-made multirole Rafale fighter jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force on Thursday in a glittering ceremony at the Ambala air force base, in a major boost to India's air power capability at a time the country is engaged in an escalating border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh. .

DEL67 RAFALE-LD RAJNATH Induction of Rafale jets big and stern message to those eyeing India's sovereignty:Rajnath Ambala: In a clear reference to China over the tense border row in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the induction of five French-made multirole Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force is a "big and stern" message to those eyeing India's sovereignty. . DEL79 RAFALE-LD PARLY Rafale induction gives India edge over entire region, symbolises India-France ties: French minister Ambala: French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Thursday said India will have an edge over the entire region in defending its people with the induction of Rafale fighter jets, an event she described as a symbol of the relationship between the two countries. .

DEL69 JK-LOC-DRONES Alert along LoC after ISI uses drones to drop weapons for terrorists Srinagar: A quadcopter used by Pakistani spy agency ISI in Jammu and Kashmir has necessitated alert along the Line of Control (LoC) in the valley as the Army believes it could be used for dropping weapons for terrorists. DEL58 JK-SHELLING Pak Army shells forward areas in J-K's Poonch Jammu: The Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. . DES9 HR-FARMERS-PROTEST Farmers block national highway in Haryana against farm ordinances Kurukshetra (Har): The Bhartiya Kisan Union and other farmer organisations on Thursday blocked the national highway at Pipli in Kurukshetra district of Haryana to protest the Centre's three farm ordinances, which they claimed were “anti-farmers”. .

DES21 UP-AIRPORTS UP CM meets Puri on developing facilities for Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra airports Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in connection with development works and infrastructure facilities for Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra (Myorpur) airports. . DES7 HP-ASSEMBLY-RETURNEES Over 4.53 lakh people returned to Himachal Pradesh during lockdown: Minister Shimla:Over 4.53 lakh people returned to Himachal Pradesh during the coronavirus lockdown, a state minister informed the assembly Thursday. .

DES16 HP-ASSEMBLY-EXPUNGE HP assembly: LoP seeks expunging of CM’s remarks; CM says intention was not to hurt Opposition Shimla: Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday urged the Speaker to remove a remark made by the chief minister while replying to an adjournment motion in the House. . DES5 RJ-VIRUS-DEATHS 7 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Raj Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded seven COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 1,185, according to a health department bulletin..