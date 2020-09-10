Left Menu
TRS to raise GST dues, other state issues during Parliament session

Alleging that the NDA government's response has been inadequate on various issues concerning Telangana, the ruling TRS on Thursday said it would raise the state's issues during the coming Parliament session and also hold a protest outside parliament on the issue of GST dues.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:55 IST
TRS to raise GST dues, other state issues during Parliament session
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Alleging that the NDA government's response has been inadequate on various issues concerning Telangana, the ruling TRS on Thursday said it would raise the state's issues during the coming Parliament session and also hold a protest outside parliament on the issue of GST dues. "We have written hundreds of letters from the state about many issues, many projects.

But, if we look at it, (we) have come to the conclusion that their response is not good on almost all projects, almost all basic issues," TRS parliamentary party leader K Keshav Rao told reporters here. Keshav Rao, who was speaking after a meeting of the TRS parliamentary party presided by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said all the state's requests are as per law.

Citing some examples of alleged inadequate response from the Centre, he said the statewas given less than the allocated quantity of urea though there has been a 24 per cent growth in cultivable land. A proposed electricity amendment bill is anti-people and the TRS would oppose it, he said.

Observing that the TRS government in the state provides free power to farmers, he said the bill proposes installation of meters to (agriculture) motors. He asked if the state BJP leaders would agree to the installation of meters.

He also said Rs 5,764 crore GST dues are pending, besides IGST and backward area development fund. There would be no compromise on the state's interests during the parliament session, he said.

Keshav Rao said TRS would also hold a protest near Gandhi statue (at parliament) on the GST issue. To queries on the partys stance on Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election, he said the posts of presiding officers should not be dragged into politics.

