MP bypolls: Congress announces candidates for 15 seats

Congress on Friday announced candidates for 15 seats for Madhya Pradesh by-election. Ravindra Singh Tomar from Dimani, Satyaprakash Shekarwar from Ambah, Mevaram Jatav from Gohad, Sunil Sharma from Gwalior, Suresh Raje from Dabra, Phul Singh Baraiya from Bhander, Pragilal Jatav from Karera, Kanhaiyalal Agarwal from Bamori, Vishwanath Singh Kunjam from Anuppur, Madanlal Choudhary Ahirwar from Sanchi, Vipin Wankhede from Agar, Rajveer Singh Baghel from Hatpipalya, Ram Kisan Patel from Nepanagar, Asha Dohar from Ashok Nagar and Premchand Guddu from Sanwer.

By-elections are due on 26 seats which fell vacant following resignations of 24 Congress MLAs and death of two legislators earlier. In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)