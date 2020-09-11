PM persuaded people to fight against coronavirus: Amit Shah

Left Menu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi persuaded the people of the country to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Shah, the Lok Sabha member from Gandhinagar, inaugurated or performed ground-breaking ceremony for several projects in the district through video-conference. "The administration was in a state of standstill due to coronavirus.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:25 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi persuaded the people of the country to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Shah, the Lok Sabha member from Gandhinagar, inaugurated or performed ground-breaking ceremony for several projects in the district through video-conference.

"The administration was in a state of standstill due to coronavirus. At that point, son of Gujarat's soil prime minister Narendra Modi led the country and pulled it out of this state. He persuaded people to fight coronavirus," Shah said. "Unlike other countries, where only governments were involved in the fight against the pandemic, 130 crore citizens are working together with the government in India, and we are now seeing good results," he further said.

He praised the Gujarat government and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for "marching ahead in the times of coronavirus under the guidance of PM Modi". "I want to congratulate BJP workers of Gujarat and Gandhinagar for helping people in this difficult times, be it by distributing ration, masks or sanitizer. Though many contracted the virus and some even died, they never stopped their work," said Shah.

People should take extra precaution untill a vaccine for coronavirus is found, the Union home minister added. The projects inaugurated by Shah included four projects worth Rs 176 crore of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and 306 projects worth Rs 45.97 crore in rural areas of Ahmedabad district which fall under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The major projects included 240 affordable houses built in Bavla town under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, two new roads and 12 new school classrooms in rural areas. Projects in Ahmedabad city included two water distribution stations, a 23-km long water pipeline and beautification of a lake in Chandlodia area.

