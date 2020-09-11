Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM's birthday: MP BJP to hold 'Seva Saptah' from Sep 14-20

MP BJP chief and Khajuraho Lok Sabha MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma told reporters on Friday that Seva Saptah will focus on sections like deprived, the backward, the exploited and the poor for whom the PM and his government have worked tirelessly. "During Seva Saptah, we will distribute fruits in COVID-19 hospitals on September 17 after following medical protocols.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:40 IST
PM's birthday: MP BJP to hold 'Seva Saptah' from Sep 14-20

The Madhya Pradesh BJP will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 70 years of age on September 17 by kicking off 'Seva Saptah' (service week) between September 14-20 with 70 social initiatives planned on each day. MP BJP chief and Khajuraho Lok Sabha MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma told reporters on Friday that Seva Saptah will focus on sections like deprived, the backward, the exploited and the poor for whom the PM and his government have worked tirelessly.

"During Seva Saptah, we will distribute fruits in COVID-19 hospitals on September 17 after following medical protocols. During the week, in each division, 70 'divyangjan' would get artificial limbs etc, while 70 poor people would get spectacles. We will have plasma donation initiative for 70 COVID-19 patients as well," he said. Sharma said 70 blood donation camps will be organised, an equal number of saplings will be distributed, and cleanliness drives started in 70 places in each district.

"We will have a swachhata campaign and plastic-free drive in 70 villages of each district. We will also organise 70 virtual conferences to focus on the personality and works of the prime minister," the MP BJP chief said. The MP government under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will observe the period as 'poor welfare week' with 37 lakh people getting ration eligibility slips, he informed.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Constable kills herself after her husband is killed by family

A constable killed herself by hanging in Lohta village here on Friday allegedly because her husband was killed by her family members who were against their marriage, police said. Rinki Rajpur 27 was found hanging in a room of her relatives ...

Woman tries to end life 2 days after husband commits suicide

A 25-year-old woman distraught at the death of her husband a couple of days ago attempted suicide on Friday by jumping off the 3rd floor of a shopping mall in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said. Sanya Suman has sustained a deep injury on...

COVID-19: R'than to give second chance to university students unable to appear for final year exams

University students in Rajasthan who are unable to take final year exams during the coronavirus crisis will be given another opportunity to appear for them, the state government said on Friday. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting...

Patnaik announces Rs 300 cr package for flood-affected farmers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a special package of Rs 300 crore for livelihood support for farmers to ameliorate their sufferings due to the recent floods in the state. In the farm sector, agriculture input subsid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020