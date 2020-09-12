Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP Nalbari MLA Ashok Sarma tests positive for COVID-19

A Health Department official said the BJP legislator from Nalbari constituency and his wife will be admitted to Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil hospital here. A total of 26 MLAs, including former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Hill Areas Development Minister Sum Ronghang, and several MPs from the state have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

PTI | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:43 IST
BJP Nalbari MLA Ashok Sarma tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLA Ashok Sarma and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of legislators in Assam to have contracted the virus to 26, officials said on Saturday. A Health Department official said the BJP legislator from Nalbari constituency and his wife will be admitted to Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil hospital here.

A total of 26 MLAs, including former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Hill Areas Development Minister Sum Ronghang, and several MPs from the state have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of the 26 legislators who have tested positive so far, 14 are from BJP, six from its allies including four from AGP and one each from BPF and an Independent, three from Congress and three from AIUDF. The Assam Legislative Assembly has a total strength of 126 MLAs.

BJP Lok Sabha MPs Topon Kumar Gogoi and Dilip Saikia, and its Rajya Sabha Member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa also tested positive and were admitted to different hospitals. Another prominent politician of the state to test positive was the All India Mahila Congress President and former Silchar Lok Sabha Member Sushmita Dev.

Assam has recorded a total of 1,38,339 cases of COVID-19, of which 35,566 have been reported from Guwahati city alone. So far, 1,08,329 people have recovered and were discharged from various Covid Care Centres and hospitals across the state, while 29,577 patients are still being treated.

The total number of persons losing their lives due to COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 430..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

British design revolutionary Terence Conran dies aged 88

Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday.Conran launched Habitat, a home-furnishing store known for its contemporary pine furnitur...

Paul Walker's daughter shares priceless photo on his birth anniversary

Paul Walkers daughter Meadow on Saturday shared an emotional post marking his birth anniversary. Today, the day which would have been the late actors 47th birthday, his daughter shared a priceless photograph featuring the father-daughter du...

Soccer-Solskjaer says Maguire will retain captain's armband at Man Utd

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will remain captain of the Premier League club despite being given a suspended prison sentence by a Greek court during the close season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Maguire, who joined Uni...

Iran's currency hits new record low against the dollar

Irans currency on Saturday dropped to its lowest value ever against the dollar, and has seen its value fall by 30 per cent since June amid severe US sanctions imposed on Tehran. Money exchange shops traded the Iranian rial 262,000 for a dol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020