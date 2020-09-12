World News Roundup: French police use tear gas as yellow vests return to Paris; Germany says it will investigate Navalny poisoning case and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over Xinjiang connection to 'Mulan'

A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers urged Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Chapek to explain the company's connection with "security and propaganda" authorities of China's Xinjiang region during the production of live-action war epic "Mulan" . Disney's $200 million live-action remake of its animated classic about a female warrior in ancient China has run into controversy for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region, where China's clampdown on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims has been criticized by some governments, including the United States, and human rights groups.

Hip hop hooray for Japan's next PM with hometown T-shirt shout-out

Yoshihide Suga, used to suits, a lectern and the trappings of the Japanese government, now finds himself on hip hop T-shirts and bags in his hometown, where the locals are celebrating the man expected to become prime minister in a few days. Designer Ippei Fujita and Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, both hail from the rural city of Yuzawa in northern Japan. The prospect of Suga completing the rise from humble beginnings to the nation's highest office is a source of pride for local townsfolk.

On election eve, several thousand join anti-Kremlin rally in Russian Far East

Several thousand people gathered in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday for what has become a regular weekly protest against the Kremlin since the region's popular governor was detained in July, a Reuters witness said. Residents of Khabarovsk, which lies about 6,110 km (3,800 miles) east of Moscow, started the rallies after the July 9 arrest of Sergei Furgal on murder charges that he denies.

Bahrain follows Emirates in normalizing ties with Israel

Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates in agreeing to normalize relations with Israel on Friday, a move forged partly through shared fears of Iran but one that could leave the Palestinians further isolated. U.S. President Donald Trump posted the announcement on Twitter after he spoke by phone, according to the White House, to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Police fire teargas as migrants demand to leave Greek island after fire

Greek police fired teargas on Saturday during a protest by angry migrants left homeless by a blaze at Europe's largest refugee centre, who demanded to leave the island of Lesbos as authorities started building a new encampment for them. More than 12,000 people, most from Africa and Afghanistan, have been sleeping rough since flames swept through the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp earlier this week. Some residents had COVID-19, raising fears the outbreak could spread.

Afghan peace talks open with calls for ceasefire, women's rights

Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Saturday for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians. Ahead of face-to-face negotiations in coming days, the warring sides were urged by various countries and groups to reach an immediate ceasefire and forge an agreement that upholds women's rights.

French police use tear gas as yellow vests return to Paris

French authorities deployed a heavy police presence in Paris and used tear gas on Saturday as the "yellow vest" movement returned to the capital after being dampened by the coronavirus crisis. Several hundred demonstrators gathered at two squares in Paris for authorised marches. One cortege set off without incident but the other march was delayed after police used tear gas to disperse protestors who left the designated route and some of whom set fire to waste bins and a car.

Palestinians rally against Bahrain-Israel normalisation

Palestinians in Gaza burnt pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Bahrain on Friday joined the UAE in agreeing to normalize relations with Israel, a move forged partly through shared fears of Iran but one that could leave the Palestinians further isolated.

Belarus police detain people during protest

Belarus police detained at least six people on Saturday at the beginning of an anti-government protest in the capital Minsk, a Reuters witness reported. Hundreds of women gathered in the centre of Minsk to march in the latest demonstration since a disputed presidential election in August.

Germany says it will investigate Navalny poisoning case, if he agrees

Berlin prosecutors said on Friday they would investigate the case of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in Berlin for suspected poisoning, and hand information to Moscow - if he agreed. The German government had earlier said it would not investigate the case because the poisoning took place in Russia.