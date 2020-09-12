Junior engineer in Varanasi suspended for derogatory post against PM

A junior engineer posted in Varanasi has been suspended for allegedly posting derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and criticising government policies on Facebook. Junior Engineer (Technical) Praveen Kumar, posted in Nalkoop division of Varanasi, had "made adverse comments against the prime minister on his Facebook wall using derogatory language and also shared pictures presenting himself as the future MLA", an official release issued here said

He had also criticised the policies of the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government and had been missing from work since August 26 without informing, the release said

Kumar has been suspended with immediate effect on the recommendation of chief engineer Nalkoop division and the district magistrate, Varanasi.