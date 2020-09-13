Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whistleblower's claims on Russian interference fits pattern

Himes said Putin feels “empowered, probably inoculated in the U.S. because of the president's behaviour.” Brian Murphy, the former top intelligence official at the Department of Homeland Security, alleges in the complaint made public Wednesday that he was instructed to hold back on reports on Russian interference because they “made the president look bad.” That follows previous reports that Trump berated his then-intelligence director after a congressional briefing about Moscow's interference and that the president sought the firing of another official who told Congress he supported intelligence agencies' assessment that Russia had interfered on Trump's behalf during the 2016 election.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 18:13 IST
Whistleblower's claims on Russian interference fits pattern

A whistleblower's allegation that he was pressured to suppress intelligence about Russian election interference is the latest in a series of similar accounts involving former Trump administration officials, raising concerns the White House risks undercutting efforts to stop such intrusions if it plays down the seriousness of the problem. There is no question the administration has taken actions to counter Russian interference, including sanctions and criminal charges on Thursday designed to call out foreign influence campaigns aimed at American voters. But Trump's resistance to embracing the gravity of the threat could leave the administration without a consistent and powerful voice of deterrence at the top of the government heading into an election that U.S. officials say is again being targeted by Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "is not deterred,” said Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, a Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee. Himes said Putin feels “empowered, probably inoculated in the U.S. because of the president's behaviour.” Brian Murphy, the former top intelligence official at the Department of Homeland Security, alleges in the complaint made public Wednesday that he was instructed to hold back on reports on Russian interference because they “made the president look bad.” That follows previous reports that Trump berated his then-intelligence director after a congressional briefing about Moscow's interference and that the president sought the firing of another official who told Congress he supported intelligence agencies' assessment that Russia had interfered on Trump's behalf during the 2016 election. The department denied Murphy's allegation, and the White House issued a statement describing instances in which it said the president had it taken action against Russia.

“This president has been resolute that any foreign adversary seeking to disrupt our elections will face tremendous consequences," White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews said. Senior Trump administration officials have been eager to focus more on China in discussing election interference, asserting that Beijing is the more potent danger. Though intelligence officials do say China is a major espionage concern, there is also bipartisan consensus, including in a Republican-led Senate report, that Russia directly interfered in 2016 with the goal of helping Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton. This year, intelligence officials say, Russia is working to denigrate Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Murphy is not alone in alleging that he felt stymied from raising the Russia threat head-on. Miles Taylor, as chief of staff to former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, participated in high-level administration meetings and has in recent weeks publicly conveyed his concerns about Trump's leadership.

Taylor said Nielsen had to create a “shadow” National Security Council to deal with the issue because she felt the president's own team had not convened enough meetings to coordinate a response. Once when Nielsen tried to communicate the seriousness of the threat heading into the 2018 election, Trump responded that the whole issue was “all (expletive)," Taylor said in an interview.

In addition, Taylor said Trump president once demanded the firing of the Homeland Security's then-intelligence chief after hearing that the official had told lawmakers that he agreed with the assessment of Russian interference in 2016. ”The president himself has threatened to fire multiple individuals in the administration for even publicly supporting the intelligence community assessment on Russia, and that had a direct and chilling effort on the ability of key Cabinet secretaries to get out and do what they needed to do to thwart foreign interference in our democracy," Taylor said.

Trump's stance on Russian interference, including publicly questioning intelligence agencies' assessment at a Helsinki news conference with Putin, has colored his relationship with spy chiefs. Last February, Trump erupted after learning of a congressional briefing involving Russian interference, a senior administration official has said, and berated the then-national intelligence director, Joseph Maguire.

In arguing that Trump has been tough on Russia, the White House pointed to actions including the closure of Russian consulates on the West Coast, the expulsion of dozens of Russian agents from the U.S., sanctions on hundreds of targets, the U.S. suspension of a decades-old nuclear arms treaty and millions of dollars in election-related funding. The administration has also issued public statements acknowledging ongoing efforts by Russia and its proxies to interfere in the election, including one last month that said Russia was denigrating Biden. The Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned a Ukraine lawmaker who has leaked recordings of Biden's calls that Trump has promoted on Twitter but that his own administration has said rely on a false narrative.

Also Thursday, the Trump administration Justice Department charged a Russian national in a plot to sow discord in the U.S. But Taylor said that when he was in the administration, far tougher options that were contemplated were not always pursued when it came to Russia.

“We felt like it was mission critical that the president firmly come down on the Russians and punish Moscow for their interference and punish them hard enough that they would be dissuaded from engaging in foreign meddling again,” Taylor said. “The president didn't want to do that.”.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

VHP directs workers to remain alert to thwart fraud in name of money collection for Ram Temple

In the wake of cases of money being collected from people for construction of Ram Temple, Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP has taken the issue seriously and directed its workers to keep an eye on such incidents. The VHP has also directed its worke...

Shane Warne to mentor Rajasthan Royals' youngsters

Legendary spinner Shane Warne has been appointed mentor of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 IPL besides his existing role as the teams brand ambassador. Warne has been associated with IPL since its inception in 2008 and led the team to it...

CPI(M) to launch nationwide protests against Centre from Sep 17 to 22

The CPIM has called a nationwide campaign against the government on issues related to minorities, democratic rights and civil liberties from September 17 to September 22, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Sunday. This campaign,...

Landslides in Nepal kill 12 people, at least 21 missing

Landslides triggered by torrential rain swept through two villages in Nepal on Sunday, killing at least 12 people, a government official said.Ten people were killed and 21 are missing after a massive landslide swept away homes and people in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020