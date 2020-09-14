Pompeo says U.S. ambassador to China to leave post

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said early Monday that U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad would leave the post.

"I thank Ambassador Terry Branstad for his more than three years of service to the American people as U.S. Ambassador to the People's Republic of China," Pompeo tweeted. "Ambassador Branstad has contributed to rebalancing U.S.-China relations so that it is results-oriented, reciprocal, and fair," he added.

Pompeo did not give a reason for Branstad leaving his role. Citing an unnamed source, the CNN news network reported that Branstad was likely to leave Beijing before the November U.S. presidential election.