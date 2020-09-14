Harnath Singh Yadav demands bringing strict population control bill during Parliament's Monsoon session

BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha, demanding a strict population control bill be brought in the Monsoon session of the Parliament, which started on Monday. Yadav told ANI that he has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a bill that penalises those who do not follow the "hum do, humare do" policy.

At present, India's population stands over 1.3 billion. "I urged Prime Minister that in this Monsoon session strict laws of the population control should be brought and there should be a provision that "hum do, humare do" and strict action should be taken against the ones who do not follow such provision. Actions should include barring them from the use of government facilities and banning them from taking part in elections from top to bottom," Yadav said.

He said the unchecked rise in population was one of the prominent reasons behind various problems in the country. "In my view, every internal problem in the country, whether it is unemployment, healthcare crisis or farmers' crisis, the unprecedented population growth is the reason behind it. If it becomes a curse instead of a boon, then strict action should be taken on it," Yadav said.

The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament has commenced today. This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been initiated to conduct the session as per the health guidelines.