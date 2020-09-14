BJP launches cleanliness, plantation drive ahead of PM Modi's 70th birthday
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has started week-long cleanliness and plantation drive across the country.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has started week-long cleanliness and plantation drive across the country. BJP National President JP Nadda launched the 'Seva Saptah' Abhiyan from Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday. The campaign will take place from September 14 to 20.
"To mark Prime Minister Modi's birthday on September 17, we will observe 'Seva Saptah' from 14-20th September. Since it is his 70th, cleanliness and plantation drives will be conducted at 70 places in every district," said BJP National President JP Nadda. There will be at least 70 virtual rallies, among other programs, Nadda added.
Further talking about Prime Minister Modi, he said "Every moment of Modi's life is spent in service of the country and its people. Following his footsteps, every BJP worker is ready to perform public service." (ANI)
