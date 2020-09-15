Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central govt should support Maratha quota: MP in Rajya Sabha

But before the larger bench, "the central government should along with state government (of Maharashtra) support Maratha reservation," he said. Last week, the Supreme Court imposed an interim stay on quotas in jobs and education to Marathas and referred the matter to a larger bench to examine if the 2018 law, which breached the 50 per cent apex court-mandated cap in the cast-based reservation, was legal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:18 IST
Central govt should support Maratha quota: MP in Rajya Sabha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Central government was on Tuesday urged in Rajya Sabha to support quota for Marathas in jobs and education. Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Rajeev Satav of the Congress said the Supreme Court has referred the issue of quotas for Marathas in jobs and education to a larger bench.

The Central government, he said, had not placed its view when the issue was considered by a three-judge bench. But before the larger bench, "the central government should along with state government (of Maharashtra) support Maratha reservation," he said.

Last week, the Supreme Court imposed an interim stay on quotas in jobs and education to Marathas and referred the matter to a larger bench to examine if the 2018 law, which breached the 50 percent apex court-mandated cap in the cast-based reservation, was legal. The law originally provided a 16 percent quota but in June 2019, the Bombay High Court trimmed it to 12 percent in education and 13 percent in jobs.

Sambaji Chhatrapati (BJP) too raised the issue of quota for Marathas. YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy urged the Central government to immediately release Rs 3,805 crore towards the Polavaram project.

Since the project is classified as a national project, it has to be funded by the central government, he said adding the state government had released Rs 3,805 crore for the project. The amount spent has also now been audited by the CAG, he said adding the Andhra Pradesh government is finding it difficult to spend further money on the construction of Polavaram in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Release of funds will ensure the completion of the Polavaram by the target date of December 2021, he stated. Responding to it, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the MP that the matter will be looked into in coordination with the Water Resources Minister. Vikas Mahatme of the BJP raised the issue of abusive language and explicit scenes being telecast in web series and wanted a law to be brought to regulate such content.

While Chhaya Verma (Cong) wanted employment guaranteed under MNREGA to be doubled to 200 days given distress in the country, K R Suresh Reddy (TRS) demanded setting up of a tribunal to decide on the sharing of Krishna river water. M Shanmugam (DMK) urged the government to expand the ambit of the PM Kisan Yojana to tenant and lease holding farmers.

Under the scheme, Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments is provided to small and marginal farmer families having landholding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. Ripun Bora (Cong) sought a package for the revival of paper mills in Assam.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia to beef-up patrols after China coastguard raises suspicion

Indonesia will increase maritime security operations near some of its islands in the South China Sea after a Chinese coastguard vessel was spotted nearby, raising suspicions about its intentions, a senior security official said on Tuesday. ...

Made in India Shooting Game MaskGun gets 5 Lakh Downloads in a Week

Becomes one of the best Made in India games featured by Apple and Google Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir In view of the recent PubG ban and people seeking Made in India games, MaskGun, a multiplayer shooter game made in Pune, India has ...

Ex-Navy man assault case: Six Shiv Sena workers rearrested

Six Shiv Sena workers, who were granted bail last week in a case of alleged assault on a former Navy man, were re-arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, a police official said. The Indian Penal Code Section 452 house trespass after prepara...

Soccer-Al Sadd player positive for COVID-19 ahead of AFC Champions League clash

One player from Qatars Al Sadd has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their AFC Champions League match against Al Ain, the Asian Football Confederation AFC said on Tuesday. Al Sadd who are in Group D of Asias elite club competition are s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020