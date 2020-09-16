Left Menu
Bedi extends birthday greetings to PM

She said, "She prayed to the Almighty to bless you with abundance of health for many more years of strong leadership to place India on a prominent position in the world map along with the developed countries." Bedi said it was with great privilege she extends her heartiestand best wishes to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Puducherry.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:30 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has extended her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turns 70 on Thursday. In her greetings on Wednesday, she said the nation has been facing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and from its borders.

