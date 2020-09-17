Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: A.I. robot serves customers at Seoul restaurant; Peruvian shamans try to predict U.S. election winner and more

Peruvian shamans try to predict U.S. election winner With incense smoke, flowers and photos of President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, Peruvian shamans performed an ancestral ritual on Wednesday for the U.S. elections, but there was little agreement about who would win the Nov. 3 ballot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 10:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: A.I. robot serves customers at Seoul restaurant; Peruvian shamans try to predict U.S. election winner and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Fifty meters up and two apart - Belgium's dinner-in-the-sky relaunches

Belgians looking for a different culinary experience will once again be able to eat 50 metres (164 feet) above the ground as the dining-in-the-sky experience returns from COVID-19 lockdown with a new, socially distanced feel. Belgium-based Dinner in the Sky, which has been set up in some 60 countries since its 2006 launch, involves diners strapped into seats at a table suspended from a crane while well-known chefs cook and serve from the centre.

Trump or Biden? Peruvian shamans try to predict U.S. election winner

With incense smoke, flowers and photos of President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, Peruvian shamans performed an ancestral ritual on Wednesday for the U.S. elections, but there was little agreement about who would win the Nov. 3 ballot. Chanting and blowing a traditional Andean shell instrument, the shamans, dressed in multicolored garb, invoked the "Pachamama", or mother earth, for the U.S. vote to take place in peace, without attacks or any witchcraft between the rivals.

A.I. robot serves customers at Seoul restaurant

"Aglio Kim", a trolley-like robot which uses artificial intelligence (A.I.), is delivering food to customers at a restaurant in Seoul, in order to minimise human contact and help ensure social distancing. Shortly after customers order through a touch-screen on the table, the 1.25-meter-tall robot, developed by South Korean telecoms company KT Corp, brings the food and uses its visual SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) capabilities to avoid obstacles and navigate around customers.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish greets PM on his 70th birthday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday. Apart from Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai and oth...

Azilen Technologies & GANTNER announces partnership

Ahmedabad Gujarat India September 17 ANIPRNewswire Product engineering major Azilen Technologies inks partnership with GANTNER, a leader in access control, ticketing, locking, and cashless payment systems. This partnership will see Azilen e...

IPL 13: Sportradar to support BCCI in monitoring betting irregularities

Sportradar, the worlds leading supplier of sports integrity solutions and sports data products, has signed an agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI to support its Anti-Corruption Unit ACU in monitoring and safeguardi...

Walmart announces two new grants to help India's smallholder farmers

The Walmart Foundation on Thursday announced two new grants as part of a commitment made in September 2018 to invest 25 million dollars about Rs 180 crore over five years in improving farmer livelihoods in India. The new funding which total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020