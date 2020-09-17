Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former PM Deve Gowda, CM Yediyurappa greet PM Modi on his birthday

"You lead our nation in difficult times -- amidst a global pandemic, a looming economic crisis, and adventurous China at the border," Gowda said in his message. Praying God to bless Modi with great health and happiness, the JD(S) supremo said, "On the occasion, as a citizen and a colleague, I reiterate my fullest support to all your efforts to manage the peace and prosperity of this great nation." Greeting Modi on his birthday, Yediyurappa tweeted, "Happy birthday to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:30 IST
Former PM Deve Gowda, CM Yediyurappa greet PM Modi on his birthday

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday joined millions in greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. In his message, Gowda extended fullest support to Modi in his efforts to manage the peace and prosperity of the nation.

The 87-year old leader said the Prime Minister was leading the nation amidst a global pandemic, economic crisis and an adventurous China at the border. "You lead our nation in difficult times -- amidst a global pandemic, a looming economic crisis, and adventurous China at the border," Gowda said in his message.

Praying God to bless Modi with great health and happiness, the JD(S) supremo said, "On the occasion, as a citizen and a colleague, I reiterate my fullest support to all your efforts to manage the peace and prosperity of this great nation." Greeting Modi on his birthday, Yediyurappa tweeted, "Happy birthday to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. May God bless you to keep you healthy to serve the country for many more years." Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coals and Mines, Pralhad Joshi too greeted Modi. "I join crores of greetings, pouring in from every corner of the world to wish PM Shri @NarendraModi ji on his birthday," he tweeted.

He said that it is an absolute honour to be led by a statesman like Modi, on the path to realise hopes and aspirations of over a billion Indians. Several ministers, MPs and MLAs in Karnataka greeted the Prime Minister including deputy chief ministers C N Ashwath Narayan, Govind Karjol and Lakshman Savadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Legal aid provided in 2,878 domestic violence cases by NALSA during Apr-Jun: WCD ministry

Legal assistance was provided in a total of 2,878 cases of domestic violence by the NALSA in the lockdown period of April to June, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women an...

Immune system's T cells play bigger role in reducing COVID-19 severity: Study

Vaccine candidates for COVID-19 should elicit a broad immune response that includes antibodies, and the bodys helper and killer T cells, according to a study which says weak or uncoordinated immunity may lead to a poor disease outcome. The ...

Himachal Pradesh reports 77 more COVID-19 cases

As many as 77 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, said the State Health Department. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State has reached 10,886 so far, including 4,143 active cases. While the ...

COVID-19 plunges additional 150 million children into poverty: UNICEF analysis

An additional 150 million children globally have been plunged into poverty since the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, taking the number of children living in multi-dimensional poverty across the world to approximately 1.2 billion, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020