Will give justice to ex-serviceman in assault case: Deshmukh

According to Deshmukh, Jalgaon MP Unmesh Patil, who was then an MLA, and his supporters allegedly carried out a "life-threatening attack" on the ex-serviceman, Sonu Mahajan, in 2016. Mahajan had approached the police then, but they did not act as the BJP was in power in the state, alleged Deshmukh, who is an NCP leader.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:10 IST
The Maharashtra government will ensure justice to a Jalgaon-based ex-serviceman who was allegedly attacked by BJP MP Unmesh Patil and his supporters, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here, Deshmukh accused the previous BJP-led state government of trying to save Patil when the incident took place four years ago.

"His FIR was registered (after court order) and I have ordered the police to conduct a probe into the matter. Unmesh Patil and his colleagues will be probed. The BJP tried to save its MLA then. But the state government will conduct a probe into the matter and give justice to Mahajan," Deshmukh said. The minister also said the state government is taking all steps to ensure the quota given to the Maratha community in jobs and education will remain intact.

The Supreme Court recently passed an interim order staying implementation of 2018 law that granted reservation to the Maratha community. Deshmukh also said the state government will try to give justice to all sections of society when it carries out recruitment of 12,528 police constables.

He, however, did not respond to questions on comments of actress Kangana Ranaut over the alleged Bollywood-drugs connection..

