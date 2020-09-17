Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand governor, CM congratulate PM Modi on his birthday

I pray for his long and healthy life," the Governor said in a message. The Chief Minister described the Prime Minister as a strong willed leader and an efficient administrator under whose leadership the country achieved what looked unachievable for years.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:15 IST
Uttarakhand governor, CM congratulate PM Modi on his birthday
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday wishing him a long and healthy life so that he continues to steer the country to new heights of development. "As Prime Minister, Modi has worked relentlessly for the upliftment of the poor, women, youth and farmers during the last six years. He is also leading the country from the front like a guardian at the time of the coronavirus pandemic. I pray for his long and healthy life," the Governor said in a message.

The Chief Minister described the Prime Minister as a strong willed leader and an efficient administrator under whose leadership the country achieved what looked unachievable for years. "It is because of his resolute leadership that Articles 370 and 35A could be abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. Even the foundation stone for a grand temple in Ayodhya could be laid due to his strong leadership," Rawat said.

Crediting Modi for taking many historic decisions which were unthinkable before he became PM, Rawat wished him a long and healthy life so that the country continues to benefit from his resolute and visionary leadership..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Top Glove looks to list in Hong Kong after 'supernormal' pandemic demand

Malaysias Top Glove Corporation Bhd said it planned to list in Hong Kong within six to nine months after supernormal demand for disposable gloves during the COVID-19 pandemic saw its quarterly profit skyrocket to a company record.Executive ...

SC reserves for Sept 21 order on plea against NLSIU Bengaluru holding separate entrance exam

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgement for September 21 on a petition challenging the decision of Bengalurus National Law School of India University NLSIU to conduct separate entrance exam for this year. A bench of the apex co...

Cumulative sales of M series in India may cross 20 mn units by year-end: Samsung

Tech giant Samsung on Thursday said it expects its cumulative sales from its M series of devices in India to cross 20 million units by the end of the year. The company, which competes against rivals like Chinas Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo in the ...

Mamata greets Modi on birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday. Banerjee, a strong critic of the prime minister, wished him a healthy and successful year.My greetings to the Honble Prime Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020