Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre should include Kannada and other regional languages in administration: Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged the Centre to include Kannada and other regional languages in administration,as he objected to its stand that there was no proposal to amend the Official Languages Act. The former Chief Minister even reminded the centre that all languages are equal in India's federal system as he asked the ruling BJP to amend the law to give equal primacy to regional languages. "The Centre has said 'No' to a question on whether it proposes to amend the constitution to give primacy to Kannada and other regional languages on par with Hindi.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:04 IST
Centre should include Kannada and other regional languages in administration: Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged the Centre to include Kannada and other regional languages in administration,as he objected to its stand that there was no proposal to amend the Official Languages Act. The former Chief Minister even reminded the centre that all languages are equal in India's federal system as he asked the ruling BJP to amend the law to give equal primacy to regional languages.

"The Centre has said 'No' to a question on whether it proposes to amend the constitution to give primacy to Kannada and other regional languages on par with Hindi. This is an indication of rejection of a language," Kumaraswamy said in a statement.

Pointing out that Kannada, like Hindi is also a recognised language, he said Kannada is also a national language and the centre should include it and other regional languages in administration. "Article 343, 344 and 345 in the Constitution encourages promotion of Hindi.

Let BJP leaders, who talk about changing the Constitution, make an effort to amend the law to give equal primacy to regional languages on par with Hindi," he added. In a written reply to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanad Rai on Wednesday had said that there was no proposal to amend the official languages act to include scheduled languages other than Hindi and English as its official languages.

The centre which is refusing to give equal primacy to regional languages must remember that they have formed the government with the support of the non-Hindi speaking Parliamentarians, Kumaraswamy said. Recently, the Supreme Court while hearing a case has directed the centre that all government orders and publications should be in all recognised and official languages, he said, adding that "Besides, the centre must keep in mind that all languages are equal in a federal system in India." Kumaraswamy has recently been very critical of the alleged Hindi imposition and discrimination against the people of other languages, especially from the south.

Terming 'Hindi Diwas' celebration as an "underhand method" to impose the language on people speaking other languages, he had on Monday demanded its cancellation. The JD(S) leader had recently asked as to how much more people of other languages including Kannadigas have to "sacrifice" in this country for not knowing Hindi.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland tightens COVID-19 travel restrictions, angering airlines

The Irish government on Thursday tightened its COVID-19 travel restrictions by imposing quarantines on travellers from major holiday markets Italy and Greece, angering the countrys dominant airlines Ryanair and Aer Lingus. Aer Lingus said i...

Sterling and Wilson Solar bags 106.71 MW solar project order in Chile

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Thursday said it has won a 106.71 MW solar project in Chile, its fifth in Latin America, worth USD 62.6 million about Rs 462 crore. Sterling and Wilson Solar has signed an order of 106.71 MW worth USD 62.6 milli...

TVS Motor appoints new distributor in Colombia

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has entered into a new distribution partnership in Colombia. The company has tied up with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS Auteco SAS, a leading motorcycle assembler in Colombia, TVS Motor Company said in a s...

Need to focus on creating effective health systems for improved pandemic preparedness: Harsh Vardhan

Flattening the COVID-19 curve globally will require international, multi-sectoral collaborative efforts so that health systems have sufficient capacities to address the flux of complicated cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020