Only Congress and Left parties instrumental in Telangana liberation: Uttam Kumar Reddy

No party except Congress and Left parties have their contribution in Telangana (the then Hyderabad State) liberation, State Congress chief and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Thursday on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day. Speaking to media, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, "On this very day back in 1948, the now Telangana was liberated from the reign of Nizam and joined the Indian Union. Though India received its Independence on August 15, 1947, the then Hyderabad state got emerged into Indian union only after one year and two months from Indian Independence under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel."

Remembering the sacrifice of many great leaders in liberating Telangana state, Uttam Kumar said," No party other than Congress and left parties have their contributions in the liberation of the then Hyderabad state." Reddy further added: "Even after completing seven years since Telangana state was formed, none expect Chief Minister KC Rao's family have been benefitted. KC Rao has cheated the people of Telangana and has broken many of his promises."

The Telangana Liberation Day celebration was held at Gandhi Bhawan and was attended by many prominent leaders of Congress including Batti Vikramarka, V Hanumantha Rao and many others. (ANI)