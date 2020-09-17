Belarus to close border with Poland and Lithuania -Lukashenko

Belarus to close border with Poland and Lithuania -LukashenkoReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:04 IST
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Belarus had been forced to close its border with neighbours Poland and Lithuania, and also to strengthen its border controls with neighbouring Ukraine.
The comments come amid a political crisis in Belarus following a presidential election marred by vote-rigging allegations that sparked mass protests. Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has blamed the unrest on the West.
