Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra BJP to hold protest against arrest of state party chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 'Chalo Amalapuram' protest which is scheduled to be held on Friday at Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, the party's state vice president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said on Thursday.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-09-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 03:12 IST
Andhra BJP to hold protest against arrest of state party chief
BJP Andhra Pradesh vice president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 'Chalo Amalapuram' protest which is scheduled to be held on Friday at Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, the party's state vice president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said on Thursday. Reddy condemned the house arrests of BJP state president Somu Veerraju and other party leaders who were on their way to a temple in East Godavari district.

Challenging the state government, he said, "The YSRCP government can not stop the party workers with house arrests of leaders. The BJP workers will hold a 'Chalo Amalapuram' programme against the YSRCP government on Friday at 10 am." Earlier, a chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi was gutted in the fire.

BJP and other parties alleged that it was a hatched conspiracy. They held a protest at the temple. Following this, the police arrested some and filed cases against them. The party has been demanding the release of the arrested leaders and the withdrawal of cases against them. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

After the floods, assessing Hurricane Sally's damage

As an Alabama resident, Toby Wallace has seen his fair share of hurricane damage working for the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he handles flood insurance claims. But that did not prepare him for Hurricane Sally, which flip...

Facebook announces curbs on internal debate of political issues

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it would update its internal discussion policies to impose restrictions on employees ability to debate social and political issues. A company spokesman said Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg outlined his plans fo...

Federal prosecutors file new charges against associate of Trump backer Rudy Giuliani

Federal prosecutors said on Thursday they had filed additional charges against Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of President Donald Trumps lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was already facing campaign finance-related charges.Prosecutors said they ...

Pennsylvania court extends presidential mail ballot deadline in pandemic

Pennsylvanias top court ruled on Thursday that state officials dealing with a surge in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic can accept them up to three days after the Nov. 3 election, as long as they were mailed by Election Day. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020