Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Pence aide who helped organize White House coronavirus response backs Biden

A former White House aide who helped coordinate the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic sharply criticized President Donald Trump in a video released on Thursday and said she planned to vote for Democrat Joe Biden.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 04:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 04:59 IST
Former Pence aide who helped organize White House coronavirus response backs Biden

A former White House aide who helped coordinate the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic sharply criticized President Donald Trump in a video released on Thursday and said she planned to vote for Democrat Joe Biden. Olivia Troye, who was an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, served as a top organizer for the White House Coronavirus Task Force that Pence leads.

A lifelong Republican, Troye, who has since left the White House, said in a video released by the group Republican Voters Against Trump that the administration knew around mid-February that COVID-19 would become a big pandemic in the United States. "But the president didn't want to hear that because his biggest concern was that we were in an election year and how was this going to affect what he considered to be his record of success," she said.

Troye said it was shocking to see Trump, who downplayed the virus in its early stages, referring to it as a hoax and saying everything would be OK. "The truth is he doesn't actually care about anyone else but himself," she said in the video. "If the president had taken this virus seriously .... he would have slowed the virus spread, he would have saved lives."

Trump told reporters he did not know Troye. He said she was let go but wrote a "beautiful letter" praising the administration on her way out. "I never met her," he said.

Pence, in comments to reporters, described Troye's words as sounding like those of a disgruntled employee who was playing politics during an election year. A White House spokesman said her remarks were not true.

“Outside of generally watching the White House Coronavirus Taskforce from the overflow staff room, this disgruntled former detailee was never in private meetings with the president and her assertions have no basis in reality and are flat out inaccurate," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. Biden, a former vice president, has sharply criticized Trump's handling of the pandemic, which has caused more than 195,000 U.S. deaths, and promised to institute a national plan to fight it if elected on Nov. 3.

Troye said it was an honor to serve in the White House but she wrestled during her time there with whether she made a difference because the president's actions were detrimental to the administration's efforts on the virus. "It was awful," she said. "It was terrifying."

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Wallabies appoint England's Parling as forwards coach

Australias new coach Dave Rennie has appointed former England lock Geoff Parling as his forwards coach for his first season in charge, Rugby Australia said on Friday. Parling played 29 tests for his country and another three for the British...

Major Canadian province clamps down on parties to fight coronavirus spread

Canadas most populous province will clamp down on social gatherings to prevent reckless careless people from spreading the coronavirus at illegal parties, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday. His warning came as the nations top medic...

Toppling of conquistador statue in Colombia triggers debate over history, legacy

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The toppling of a statue of a Spanish conqueror by indigenous people in Colombia this week has opened up debate over how the historic arrival and rule by Western Europeans an...

Centre neglecting Telangana on GST dues: TRS MP

Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS MP Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta on Thursday alleged that the central government was neglecting Telangana on GST dues. Speaking to ANI, Venkatesh said that Telangana was supposed to get Rs 9,000 crores from the Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020