India’s Amb to UN T S Tirumurti meets President of General Assembly Volkan Bozkir

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti met President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir during which the two top diplomats discussed issues on the agenda of the current UNGA session. “It was my privilege to call on HE Ambassador Volkan Bozkir, the new President of the UN General Assembly, who is taking on the mantle of guiding the General Assembly at a crucial time for the UN,” Tirumurti tweeted.

Bozkir tweeted that Tirumurti visited him on Thursday and “we discussed the issues on the agenda of the 75th session of the UNGA.” The landmark 75th session of the UN General Assembly commenced on September 15 amid the devastating coronavirus pandemic, with world leaders set to meet virtually for the first time in the UN's 75-year history for the annual high-level session as they confront some of the most serious threats facing humanity, including severe socio-economic consequences of COVID-19 and a raging climate crisis. Bozkir, a veteran Turkish diplomat, assumed charge as President of the 75th session of the General Assembly, succeeding Nigeria’s Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

Bozkir’s tenure will end in September 2021. In the 75th year of the United Nations, India will begin its two-year term as elected non-permanent member of the powerful Security Council from January 1 next year..