Congress gives adjournment notice in LS over Facebook's alleged interference in country's electoral democracy
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha 'to discuss the need to initiate probe over Facebook's alleged interference in the country's electoral democracy.'ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 11:40 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha 'to discuss the need to initiate probe over Facebook's alleged interference in the country's electoral democracy.' The Congress party had earlier written a letter to Facebook expressing concern and asking them to acknowledge the issue and take corrective action.
The Social media giant had responded saying that it is non-partisan, denounces hate and bigotry in all forms and strives to ensure that its platforms remain a space where people can express themselves freely. In a reply to Congress' general secretary (org) KC Venugopal's letter, Facebook's Trust and Safety Director Neil Potts had said, "We are non-partisan and strive to ensure that our platforms remain a space where people can express themselves freely. We take allegations of bias seriously and want to make clear that we denounce hate and bigotry in all forms."
