Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress gives adjournment notice in LS over Facebook's alleged interference in country's electoral democracy

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha 'to discuss the need to initiate probe over Facebook's alleged interference in the country's electoral democracy.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 11:40 IST
Congress gives adjournment notice in LS over Facebook's alleged interference in country's electoral democracy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha 'to discuss the need to initiate probe over Facebook's alleged interference in the country's electoral democracy.' The Congress party had earlier written a letter to Facebook expressing concern and asking them to acknowledge the issue and take corrective action.

The Social media giant had responded saying that it is non-partisan, denounces hate and bigotry in all forms and strives to ensure that its platforms remain a space where people can express themselves freely. In a reply to Congress' general secretary (org) KC Venugopal's letter, Facebook's Trust and Safety Director Neil Potts had said, "We are non-partisan and strive to ensure that our platforms remain a space where people can express themselves freely. We take allegations of bias seriously and want to make clear that we denounce hate and bigotry in all forms."

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports first coronavirus death in over 100 days

Thailand on Friday reported its first coronavirus death in more than 100 days, a health official said, after an infected Thai citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month. The 54-year old man, who was an interpreter based in Saudi Ar...

European stocks struggle as virus worries weigh on fragile recovery

European stocks struggled for momentum in early deals on Friday, with a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the continent raising concerns about its impact on a nascent economic recovery.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1 by 07...

Volleyball-Club World Championships cancelled due to COVID-19

This years Volleyball Club World Championships have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sports governing body FIVB said. The FIVB is committed to ensuring the health and wellbeing of the global volleyball family, FIVB said in a...

Comey to testify before Senate panel weeks before election

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 30, appearing just a month before the presidential election as Republicans have tried to make the case that he and his agency conspired against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020