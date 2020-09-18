Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC member equates Homoeopathy BoG with Gandhari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:40 IST
TMC member equates Homoeopathy BoG with Gandhari
Representative image

An opposition Trinamool Congress member on Friday drew upon the epic Mahabharata to equate the Homoeopathy Council's seven-member Board of Governors with the character 'Gandhari', saying the government had dissolved elected bodies everywhere in favour of nominated structures. Santanu Sen (TMC) accused the government of promoting quackery and playing with the country's health system and alleged that the 'seven Gandharis' are taking instructions from 'Dhritarashtra' who is sitting somewhere else.

'Gandhari' was a character in 'Mahabharata' and was married to the blind king 'Dhritarashtra' of Hastinapura, and the mother of a hundred sons 'Kauravas', who decided to blindfold herself. Sen is the past president of the Indian Medical Association when the National Medical Commission Bill, replacing the MCI was passed by Parliament.

"In history I have seen there was only one Dhritarashtra and one Gandhari who were sufficient enough to win the Gurukul. But nowadays we are seeing everywhere in this government, which is undemocratic and resorting to privatisation and spoiling the health system. Everywhere they are putting seven Gandharis. "I must not say that our health minister, who belongs to our own profession, is a Dhritarashtra. But, I'm sure Dhritarashtra is sitting somewhere else and giving the signal to ruin the entire health of the country," he said in Rajya Sabha. He was participating in the debate on 'The homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and 'The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, seeking extension of the Board of Governors.

The TMC member said the National Medical Commission has been formed but it is not functioning. Sen said only a chairman is sitting in the National Medical Commission and has appointed seven 'Gandharis' and are 'practically doing nothing'.

"Why NMC has not yet been implemented properly, even after a gazette notification," he said. "I think no extension should be given to this Board of Governors because practically they are doing nothing.

"Please counter politics, play religious card, please speak up during pandemic, we have no problem, but please do not play with the health of the country," Sen said. The Trinamool Congress leader charged that this government is in a mood to "ruin" all ancient systems of medicines and "promote quackery" which is obvious by the National Education Policy, 2020, where it is clearly mentioned that after 2030 there will be no existence of any individual system of medicine in the country, which the Indian Medical Association has been opposing since the beginning.

"Everywhere this government is in a mood to dissolve the elected body," he said, adding that as in the Homoeopathy Council, which was an elected body and was running the system every smoothly as they formed nearly 285 colleges. "But, unfortunately, when they were running democratically and had 50 different representatives from different states, they simply dissolved this elected body and they formed a Board of Governors of seven members - Seven Gandharis," he alleged. He said the Indian Homoeopathic system is very much popular in West Bengal, but there is no representative from the state.

There is no election or transparency in the Board of Governors of Homoeopathy Council, he also alleged. "They are indirectly promoting quackery. They are also indirectly promoting private medical colleges," he alleged.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Saint-Etienne beats Marseille to go top of French league

After the emotional high of getting a first win against bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain in nine years, Marseille was given a reality check. Marseille lost 2-0 at home against Saint-tienne, missing a chance to go top of the league.Instead i...

Experience Personalized Gifting Options for Valentine's day with GiftstoIndia24x7.com

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- To ensure that the essence of love is not lost because of distance, GiftstoIndia24x7.com, the most preferred NRI gifting portal, recently added over five thousand personalized gifting options for...

Bheki Cele to host rural safety imbizo in KZN

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will on Monday host a rural safety imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal.The imbizo will take place at the Normandien Auction Saleyard Hall in Newcastle at 10 am.The Imbizo follows the Ministers first visit to the are...

PM inaugurates rail projects for Bihar; slams UPA govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Kosi Rail Mahasetu along with a slew of other rail projects for Bihar and hit out at the previous UPA government for the slow progress in the development of railways in the state during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020