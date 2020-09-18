UP CM directs officials to start recruitment drives in 3 months

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed senior officials to start recruitment drives in the coming three months and issue appointment letters for selected candidates in six months' time, an official said. In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister sought details of vacant posts in all departments, a government spokesperson said. He directed them to ensure that recruitment drives are carried out in the coming three months in a transparent manner, as was done in the recruitment for some three lakh jobs, and distribute appointment letters in six months' time, he said.

Adityanath will soon hold meetings in this regard with chiefs of all commissions and recruitment boards, the official said, adding that he said it should be carried out in a manner similar to the transparent and fair recruitment done in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and others. So far, 1.37 lakh recruitments have been made in the state police, 50,000 for teachers and over one lakh have been recruited in other departments, the spokesman added. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Thursday, workers of main opposition parties -- the Samajwadi Party and the Congress -- had staged protests against the BJP government on the issue of "rising" unemployment. "Samajwadi Party workers protested in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh against rising unemployment... The state government's move to go for contractual jobs and anti-youth policies has given rise to hardships for youths," SP state president Naresh Uttam said.

As a mark of protest, Congress workers fried 'pakodas' along with the local unemployed youths and observed 'Berozgari Diwas' on the prime minister's birthday , Congress media convenor Lalan Kumar said..