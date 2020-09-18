Left Menu
Development News Edition

League's Salvini eyes electoral coup in Italy's Tuscany

Salvini, whose anti-immigrant League is the most popular party in Italy but languishes in opposition, failed in his bid to seize another leftist bastion, Emilia-Romagna, in February. But he has toned down his overtly populist rhetoric in recent weeks and presented a youthful image at the polls, putting forward Susanna Ceccardi, 33, as his candidate against the 61-year-old Eugenio Giani, a veteran of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which forms part of Conte's coalition.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:35 IST
League's Salvini eyes electoral coup in Italy's Tuscany

Italy's far-right League leader Matteo Salvini staged rallies across Tuscany on Friday, looking to pull off a potentially stunning electoral victory against the left in the picturesque region.

Seven regions are up for grabs in a vote spread over two days on Sept. 20 and 21, with an alliance of rightist parties poised to make a string of gains over Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's ruling coalition members, according to polls. Underlying the importance of Tuscany, a left-wing stronghold since World War Two, Salvini focused his final campaign efforts on the wealthy region, which is centred on Florence, with six rallies planned through the day accompanied by a media blitz.

"For the first time in 50 years, the battle here is open," he told a square full of supporters in Pisa. Salvini, whose anti-immigrant League is the most popular party in Italy but languishes in opposition, failed in his bid to seize another leftist bastion, Emilia-Romagna, in February.

But he has toned down his overtly populist rhetoric in recent weeks and presented a youthful image at the polls, putting forward Susanna Ceccardi, 33, as his candidate against the 61-year-old Eugenio Giani, a veteran of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which forms part of Conte's coalition. 'ENERGY AND DRIVE'

"After the coronavirus crisis, Italy doesn't need to be run by people at the end of their political career. They need energy and drive," Salvini said on Friday. When a blackout was imposed on opinion polls two weeks ago, Giani was a fraction ahead of Ceccardi, but League politicians say they believe the two are now neck-and-neck.

In the other regional races, the right is expected to hold onto Liguria and Veneto and take the central Marche from the centre-left. The PD also risks losing Puglia in the south but should hold onto Campania, which is centred on Naples. Tuscany is seen as the main battleground, with PD leader Nicola Zingaretti likely to face pressure to step down if the party loses its historic fiefdom, PD insiders say.

Old party allegiances die hard in Italy and Zingaretti will be hoping they prevail this weekend. "My family and I vote for the left because it is the lesser evil," said Maurizio Pinzi, 56, a petrol pump attendant in the Tuscan town of Montepulciano. "The League is making gains because the economy is going badly, but Salvini is a loudmouth who only talks about immigrants." (Additional reporting by Giselda Vagnoni in Montepulciano; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Anurag Thakur's remarks in worst possible taste, government trying to distract attention of people: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday alleged that there is an attempt by the BJP-led government to distract the attention of people from real issues being faced by people. He also said that Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur de...

"We are abandoned," residents in COVID-hit Madrid district await lockdown decision

Residents in Madrids poorer districts said on Friday they felt abandoned and stigmatised as politicians pondered whether to put them under lockdown because of their higher COVID-19 infection rate.The gap between poorer and richer areas is a...

CCB summons actors Akul Balaji, Santhosh Kumar and ex-MLA's son in drug case

The Central Crime Branch investigating the drugs case has summoned two Kannada film actors Akul Balaji and Santhosh Kumar and a former MLAs son to appear for questioning. In the drug case at Cottonpet police station, during the investigatio...

COLUMN-Oil recovery waits for international flying to return: Kemp

Jet fuel consumption remains the hardest hit section of the global oil market as passengers avoid air travel as a result of the pandemic and government travel restrictions.The specific problems of the jet market explain why refinery margins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020