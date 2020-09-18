Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Maha ministers test COVID-19 positive

Two Maharashtra ministers- Nitin Raut and Hasan Mushrif- on Friday said they have tested coronavirus positive. I would request all those who had come in contact with me to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Mushrif, the Rural Development Minister and NCP leader, said on the micro-blogging site, "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who came in my contact should get themselves tested.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:57 IST
Two Maha ministers test COVID-19 positive

Two Maharashtra ministers- Nitin Raut and Hasan Mushrif- on Friday said they have tested coronavirus positive. The leaders shared the information on their Twitter handles.

With this, the number of ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, who tested positive for the infection has reached 11 so far. Raut (63), who is the Energy Minister and the working president of the state Congress, tweeted, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I would request all those who had come in contact with me to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.

Mushrif, the Rural Development Minister and NCP leader, said on the micro-blogging site, "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who came in my contact should get themselves tested. I will soon be at your service defeating coronavirus. My health is fine." In the recent past, ministers Jitendra Awhad (housing), Ashok Chavan (PWD), Dhananjay Munde (social justice), Sunil Kedar (animal husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (textile), Abdul Sattar (MoS-rural development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS-environment) and Vishwajit Kadam (MoS-cooperation) had tested positive for COVID-19..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pune: Liquor shop sealed for violating outbreak norms

A liquor shop was sealed by Punecivic authorities after patrons were found violating socialdistancing and mask norms, an official said on FridayThe liquor outlet is located in Shivajinagar area andwas sealed under Maharashtra COVID-19 Preve...

1,100 indigenous PPE kit manufacturers developed by Government so far

From zero manufacturers in March 2020, 1100 indigenous manufacturers of Personal protective equipment PPE kits have been developed by the Government till date, most of them being from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises MSME sector. Accord...

Paytm mobile app back on Google Play Store hours after being removed for 'violating policies'

Paytm mobile application is now again available for download on Google Play Store, after being briefly removed for violating policies on Friday.Update And were back, Paytm posted on its official twitter account. Google Play Store had remove...

US bans TikTok and WeChat to safeguard national security

The US on Friday issued orders to ban popular Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat from Sunday to safeguard national security, weeks after India banned them, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020