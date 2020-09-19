Section 144 imposed at Andhra's Amalapuram ahead of BJP protest

Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in an area, was imposed at Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Friday ahead of the 'Chalo Amalapuram' protest called by state BJP president Somu Veerraju. According to senior BJP leader PVN Madhav, the protest was called to demand the immediate release of party leaders who are arrested under false charges in connection with the temple attacks in Andhra Pradesh.

"The police did not arrest the culprits of the Antarvedi chariot burning incident but arrested BJP cadres across the state. This is highly condemnable. Our party leader Somu Veerraju called for a 'Chalo Amalapuram' protest and all of us came to town. Not only in Antarvedi, but temples across the state have become targets," Madhav said. "Theft and desecration have become more common. Despite this, the state government remains a mute spectator. Not a single person has been arrested in the chariot burning case but 37 followers who were part of the agitation have been arrested. They must be released and cases against them should be withdrawn," he added.

Madhav said that the party will continue to hold protests across the state against the government's alleged indifferent attitude towards attacks on temples. On September 6, a chariot at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple caught fire at Antarvedi in East Godavari district.

The Andhra Pradesh government issued an order on Friday, to hand over the investigation into suspected arson at the temple to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)