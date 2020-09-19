Cong MLA Priyank Kharge tests positive for COVID-19

Congress MLA and former Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have been tested positive for #Covid19 today. I have no symptoms," Kharge tweeted.

He has also requested all those who had come in contact with him in the last couple of days to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Kharge, who represents Chittapur assembly constituency, is the son of veteran Congress leader and Member of Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.