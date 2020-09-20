Meeting underway at Venkaiah Naidu's residence over unruly behaviour of Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha

A high-level meeting is currently underway at Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's residence over unruly behaviour of some Opposition Members of Parliament in the Upper House today. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Piyush Goel are also present in the meeting.

Sources told ANI that Rajya Sabha Chairman, very upset with the incident, is likely to take action against those MPs who created ruckus in the house and raised slogans against the chair and also tore papers. BJP is also unhappy with the behaviour of Opposition MPs the way they protested and attempted to stall proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.

Amid protest from Opposition parties, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill passed by Rajya Sabha. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, Congress MP Ripun Bora, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva were seen making attempts to snatch the podium mike of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, raised slogans against the chair, and tore papers.

Due to ruckus in the House, the proceeding of the Rajya Sabha was stopped for 10 minutes. Later, the agriculture bills were passed finally. Opposition MPs protested against agriculture Bills and were demanding that bills be sent to the select committee. Many BJP MPs, who took part in the proceeding today on condition of anonymity, told ANI that strict action must be taken against those MPs who behaved in an unparliamentarily way.

BJP President JP Nadda said that "irresponsible" act of opposition is unfortunate and said that the party will request the Chairman to take steps for the same. "The government under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji has liberated the farmers from injustice they were facing for the last 70 years. The irresponsible act of opposition is unfortunate. They violated the protocols, Chairman will take note of it and take action. The democratic system should function smoothly, we'll request Chairman to take steps for the same," he said.

Speaking on the matter, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav said: "They should apologise for their misconduct in the House. It is a shameful act." Meanwhile, Opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

The motion, signed by around 100 members has been submitted in the notice office of the Parliament as the secretary-general was not present there. This came after The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill passed by Rajya Sabha on Sunday amid protest from Opposition parties. The two bills have already been passed the Lok Sabha.

"This day will go down in history as 'black day'. The way these bills have been passed goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy. 12 Opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy chairman," Congress MP Ahmed Patel told reporters here. "He (Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh) should safeguard the democratic traditions but instead, his attitude today harmed the democratic traditions and processes. So we have decided to move a no-confidence motion against him," Patel said. (ANI)