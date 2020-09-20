Left Menu
Turkey may resume talks with Greece, warns against EU sanctions Turkey and Greece could soon resume talks over their contested Mediterranean claims but European Union leaders meeting this week will not help if they threaten sanctions, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 18:28 IST
World News Roundup: Italians vote in regional elections; Rouhani says U.S. faces defeat in bid to reimpose U.N. sanctions and more
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Turkey may resume talks with Greece, warns against EU sanctions

Turkey and Greece could soon resume talks over their contested Mediterranean claims but European Union leaders meeting this week will not help if they threaten sanctions, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Sunday. The NATO members and neighbours have been locked in a bitter dispute over the extent of their continental shelves in the eastern Mediterranean. Tensions flared last month when Turkey sent a vessel to survey for gas and oil in contested waters.

Iran's Rouhani says U.S. faces defeat in bid to reimpose U.N. sanctions

The United States faces defeat in its move to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, as Washington declared all U.N. sanctions on Iran had been restored. "America is approaching a certain defeat in its sanctions move ... It faced defeat and negative response from the international community," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk - TASS

Belarus police detained more than ten protesters in Minsk on Sunday, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing Belarus police. People were gathering for a rally in Minsk and other cities, calling for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko to step down.

Police clash with protesters at anti-lockdown demonstration in London

More than a thousand people gathered in central London on Saturday to protest against lockdown measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, before the event was broken up by police. The protest, which led to 32 arrests, came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering whether to reimpose some lockdown restrictions across England.

'Political paralysis': Lebanese patriarch points at Shi'ite leaders for cabinet delay

Lebanon's top Christian cleric took a swipe at leaders of the Shi'ite Muslim community on Sunday for making demands he said were blocking the formation of a new government and causing political paralysis in a nation in deep crisis. Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, leader of the Maronite church, did not mention Shi'ites directly but asked how one sect can demand "a certain ministry". Shi'ite politicians have said they must name the finance minister.

Exclusive: Brazil's Lula says he will back anyone who can take on Bolsonaro

Brazil's former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, barred from elected office due to corruption convictions, said he is open to backing any candidate who can beat far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections. "I am prepared to support any candidate who is committed to the working people of Brazil and against Bolsonaro," Lula told Reuters on Friday in an interview via video conference.

Relatives of 12 Hong Kong people arrested by China demand access for own lawyers

Relatives of some of the 12 Hong Kong people arrested by China at sea last month demanded the city's government check on their condition and ensure lawyers appointed by the families and not the Chinese government, can meet with them. The 12 were arrested on Aug. 23 for illegal entry into mainland Chinese waters after setting off from Hong Kong in a boat bound for self-ruled Taiwan.

Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point, health minister says

Britain is at a tipping point on COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people don't follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus. COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in recent weeks to more than 4,000 per day. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called it a second wave and stricter lockdown measures have been introduced in areas across the country - with London possibly next in line.

Thai protesters challenge monarchy as huge protests escalate

Openly challenging the monarchy of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, thousands of protesters marched in Bangkok on Sunday to present demands that include a call for reforms to curb his powers. Protesters have grown ever bolder during two months of demonstrations against Thailand's palace and military-dominated establishment, breaking a longstanding taboo on criticising the monarchy - which is illegal under lese majeste laws.

Italians vote in regional elections, referendum in test for coalition

Italians began voting on Sunday in a raft of local ballots and a referendum, with the ruling coalition under pressure in its first electoral test since the coronavirus crisis. Voters have largely approved of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's handling of the pandemic, but recent opinion polls suggest this will not help his coalition allies in the vote for the heads of seven regions and mayors in almost 1,000 towns.

