PM condoles loss of lives in Bhiwandi building collapse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a building collapse at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra Seven children were among ten people killed and 11 others rescued after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi town on Monday, police said "Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:12 IST
"Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," Modi said.
